Old Dominion heading out on the Ballpark Tour this summer

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMA

In addition to their recently announced The Band Behind the Curtain Tour, Old Dominion will embark on the Ballpark Tour that takes them to a handful of baseball venues across the country throughout the summer and fall.

The seven-date trek launches on July 17 at The Ballpark at Jackson in Tennessee, followed by stops in California, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Kansas. It’s currently scheduled to wrap at Werner Park in Omaha, Nebraska on October 2. More dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

The reigning ACM Vocal Group of the Year is bringing a team of rotating supporting acts with them, including Matt Stell, Scotty McCreery, Blanco Brown, Randy Houser, Caitlyn Smith and Walker County.

Additionally, OD is releasing their new single, “I Was on a Boat That Day,” on Friday, the same day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time.

The Band Behind the Curtain Tour begins on May 27 in Oklahoma and runs through December 12.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.