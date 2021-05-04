Old Dominion going “Behind the Curtain” with 2021 tour

ABC

Old Dominion is taking fans “Behind the Curtain” with their upcoming tour.

After being off the road for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 ACM Awards Group of the Year winners will embark on the Band Behind the Curtain tour, kicking off later this month.

The tour keeps the band on the road for the majority of the year, beginning on May 27 and 28 with a pair of shows in Durant, Oklahoma, in addition to booking multiple shows in Las Vegas; St. Louis; Mescalero, New Mexico; Gilford, New Hampshire; and Canyonville, Oregon, with several other towns in between.

The tour also includes festival appearances including Country Jam, Country Thunder Iowa, Country Thunder Florida and more. The trek ends with a two-night stay in St. Augustine, Florida on December 11 and 12.

“You’ve wondered and you’ve waited patiently. We couldn’t be more excited to finally announce our Band Behind the Curtain shows for 2021,” the “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart” hitmakers share on Instagram.

Tickets for several of the shows go on sale May 14. Check out the band’s website for more info.

