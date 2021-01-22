Oklahoma Looking To Establish “Bigfoot Hunting Season”

An Oklahoma state representative is looking to establish a hunting season dedicated to “bigfoot.” Rep Justin Humphrey filed a bill this week, calling on the state’s Wildlife Conservation Commission to draft rules, annual dates, hunting licenses, and fees for anyone who wishes to catch the creature.
Evidence of its existence has never been found, though many sightings have been reported over the years. Remy sees Bigfoots all the time….but Remy is nuts.
Bigfoot Hunting Season Bill Proposed by Oklahoma Lawmaker https://t.co/DK8JRoHGh6
— TMZ (@TMZ) January 21, 2021