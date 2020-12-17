“Nobody” but Dylan Scott’s wife could be his co-star in his heartfelt, personal new music video

Cameron Powell

Dylan Scott and his wife, Blair Robinson, take a romantic stroll down memory lane in the music video for his song, “Nobody.”



In the clip, Dylan and Blair step into a movie theater to take in a very special film: It’s a montage of home videos of the couple’s love story. Together, they cozy up on a couch to reminisce over footage of their wedding day as well as special moments with their kids, three-year-old Beckett Scott and 15-month-old Finley Gray.



“The video is special to me because I got to show a look inside everyday life for my family,” Dylan tells People, who premiered his new music video. “I love involving my kids.”

Plus, telling his real-life family story is a winning formula for the star, who secured his first number-one hit with 2016’s “My Girl,” a song he wrote about his now-wife.



“I thought to myself, ‘Who wants to hear my mushy, gushy love story with my girlfriend?’” Dylan recalls of his initial doubts that the song would be a success. “We were high school sweethearts, so it’s cool having something so personal — our love story — be my big hit.”



“Nobody” comes off of Dylan’s 2019 EP, Nothing to Do Town.

