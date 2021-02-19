“No Sad Songs”: Niko Moon keeps the party vibes rolling with his latest tune

RCA Records Nashville

Niko Moon keeps the positive vibes rolling with his just-released “No Sad Songs,” which follows his upbeat Top 10 single, “Good Time.”



Once again, Niko finds creative inspiration in light-hearted optimism. In “No Sad Songs,” he sets out to wash down the tough week behind him with some uptempo, feel-good party music.



“I don’t wanna hear no sad songs, I just wanna have some fun tonight / Dancin’ all the way ‘til last call, drink in my hand got me feelin’ right,” Niko sings in the groove-heavy chorus of his new tune. “It’s been a long week, a gone wrong week / So keep that good time spinnin’ on repeat…”

The song arrives at a time when Niko’s got plenty to celebrate: “Good Time” recently clinched RIAA platinum certification, and the singer’s team surprised him with the official plaque during a masked, outdoors celebration.



In addition to Niko’s rising career as an artist, he’s also an in-demand songwriter who has penned hits for the Zac Brown Band and others.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.