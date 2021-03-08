Niko Moon performing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ tomorrow

Sony Music Nashville

Niko Moon is heading to late night with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live tomorrow night. The show airs on ABC at 11:35 p.m. ET.

The performance comes just as Niko’s debut single, “Good Time,” which is certified Platinum by the RIAA, reaches the #1 spot on the country radio airplay chart.

“GOOD TIME is the #1 song on country radio!! Thank y’all for all the support and love on this song I couldn’t have done it without y’all! Thank you for being the best FAM,” he writes on Twitter.

Before topping the country charts as a solo artist, Niko began his career as a songwriter in Nashville, penning such tracks as Zac Brown Band‘s #1 hit, “Homegrown,” Rascal Flatts‘ “Back to Life” and Dierks Bentley‘s latest single, “Gone.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.