Nicole Kidman offers a peek into Keith Urban’s birthday celebration: “Happiest of birthdays my love”

Keith Urban celebrated his 54th birthday on Tuesday, and his wife, actor Nicole Kidman, didn’t let the day go by without marking the occasion. On social media, she posted a sweet, simple tribute to her country star husband.

“Happiest of birthdays my love,” Nicole wrote, along with a string of birthday cake and heart emojis.

She also posted a snapshot of the two of them hanging out on a boat, with Nicole planting a kiss on Keith’s cheek as he smiles with his eyes closed. A second slide shares a glimpse of their birthday celebrations: From the vantage point of what appears to be a private box at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, we see an image of gold, glittery balloons reading “Happy Birthday.”

Keith and Nicole tied the knot in 2006. They are parents to two daughters, 13-year-old Sunday Rose and 10-year-old Faith Margaret.

