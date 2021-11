Crocs is unleashing a new line of “ugly” Christmas sweater clogs. There are two patterns: One is red and white with snowflake, tree, snowmen, and reindeer “Jibbitz” charms. And then there’s a white and multicolored pair with snowflake, tree, gingerbread men, and Santa hat-wearing dinosaur “Jibbitz” charms. They cost $64.99 and are available at Crocs.com.

