The Internet lost its mind yesterday after a photo of FAITH HILL and TIM MCGRAW showed up on “People” magazine’s Instagram. It’s the cover of this week’s issue, and they’re promoting their new series, “1883″. There’re dressed in period clothes, Faith’s hair is brown and curly, which is probably close to its natural state. Put it all together and you get tons of nasty comments, most of them directed at Faith.

Photoshop or not – Faith & Tim are legendary and will always be awesome.