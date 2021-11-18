New “Dog Phone” Allows Your Pooch To Call You

Researchers in Scotland and Finland teamed up to create a prototype device called a “DogPhone” that lets your dog initiate VIDEO CALLS with you. They put a sensor in a dog toy. So any time it shakes the toy in its mouth, you get a call. There’s a screen they can see you on, and a camera so you can see them. A researcher at the University of Glasgow came up with the idea, and tested it out with her 10-year-old black lab Zack for three months. She showed him how to use it, and left him alone with it every few days.