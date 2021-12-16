“Never Say Never” to new music from Cole Swindell: He says he’s “wrapping up album 4” this week

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Georgia Music Foundation

New music from Cole Swindell is on the way soon, according to a hint from the singer on social media.

It all started on Thursday morning, when one of Cole’s Twitter followers posted an offer for tickets to Eric Church’s Friday night show in Greenville, South Carolina. Cole — who’s a big fan of the Chief — replied to say he was interested in the seats, but he had other plans.

“If I wasn’t wrapping up album 4 tomorrow, I’d probably take ya up on that!” he wrote.

The singer didn’t share any more details, but his musical activity in recent weeks does seem to be building to something big. Earlier this month, he revealed plans for his headlining Down to the Bar Tour, which will kick off in February 2022.

In November, Cole also sent a new single to country radio: “Never Say Never,” a duet with Lainey Wilson. It’s the follow-up to his chart-topping “Single Saturday Night,” which was his 10th number-one radio hit. Lainey’s no slouch at country radio herself, as she notched her first number-one, “Things a Man Oughta Know,” earlier in the year.

While Cole hasn’t yet revealed any concrete details for a new single, it might be worth staying tuned into his socials. The country star has made it pretty clear that new material is on the way sooner rather than later.

