“Never Break Heart”: Ahead of his album’s April release, Eric Church shares another ‘Heart & Soul’ track

Eric Church is sharing another glimpse into Heart & Soul’s track list, and as usual, his Church Choir fans are getting first dibs on the new music.

Newly out this Thursday is “Never Break Heart,” the sixth track on Heart, which is the first of a three-volume album. Eric’s forthcoming project is a triple album broken up into three separate collections, Heart, & and Soul, which he’s rolling out over a three-week period in April.

Members of the Church Choir fan club can listen to the new song right now, and they’ve also got access to the song’s lyric video. “Never Break Heart” will be available exclusively to fan club members for the next 24 hours, at which point it will become available to the general public.

Eric has already shared several tracks off his next collection, and most of them have been made available to the Church Choir first. Off the Heart album alone, fans have already heard the collection-opening “Heart on Fire,” as well as “Crazyland” and the album’s lead single, “Stick That in Your Country Song.”

Heart is set for release on April 16, and Soul will come out the next week, on April 23. Meanwhile, & will arrive on April 20 as a vinyl record available exclusively to Church Choir members.





By Carena Liptak

