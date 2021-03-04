Natty Light Releases New Pineapple Lemonade Flavor

Natty Light announced a brand new flavor from its “Naturdays” line, called Pineapple Lemonade. Naturdays Pineapple Lemonade is described by the brand as a light lager infused with both pineapple and lemonade flavors for a light, sweet, and slightly tart sip. Naturdays Pineapple Lemonade will be available in 12-ounce, 30-, 24-, and 12-packs, as well as 16-ounce six-packs, so keep your eyes open the next time you go on a beer run!

