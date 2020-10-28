Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Brantley Gilbert, Love and Theft and Kelsey Kulyk are the artists featured on a three-track Veterans Day Special EP created in partnership with CreatiVets, an organization that helps connect veterans with artists and songwriters to help express their stories through music. The project will drop on November 6.

“Redneck Crazy” star Tyler Farr and his wife, Hannah, have announced that they’re expecting their first child. Per People, a baby girl will join the Farr family in March of 2021.

By Carena Liptak

