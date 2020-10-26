Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Canaan Smith continues his outdoorsy theme with the release of his new song, “Cabin in the Woods,” the follow-up release to “Colder Than You.” The singer co-produced the track alongside Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley.



Ty Herndon and Kristin Chenoweth have dropped a powerful new single called “Orphans of God.” The song will be included on Ty’s upcoming Christmas project, Regifted, which comes out November 27.

Dolly Parton gets to coin a word of her own — “Songteller” — as a new “Word of the Day” in the hit mobile game Words with Friends. The word is also the title of her new lyric book.



Adam Hambrick continues the release of his Love is Quicksand project with two new songs, “Kill a Man” and “The Longer I Lay Here,” the latter of which is a duet with Jillian Jacqueline.















By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.