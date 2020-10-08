Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Jon Pardi premiered Pardi Time, his quarantine-style digital variety show, on CMT this week. You can catch the first episode now.



In case you missed it, country supergroup The Highwomen made a virtual stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week. You can check out their performance of “Crowded Table” now.



Kassi Ashton’s new song, “Black Motorcycle,” dropped this week, in tandem with the announcement that she will be a brand ambassador for Harley-Davidson.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.





