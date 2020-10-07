Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Produtions/Thinkstock

Phil Vassar will be perform a virtual benefit concert for Christmas 4 Kids, a nonprofit that provides underprivileged children in the Middle Tennessee area with a Christmas shopping spree. The concert will stream on November 23 at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets are $25.

Florida Georgia Line‘s publishing company Tree Vibez Music has signed a new songwriter, Chris Loocke. Chris has worked as a session player and touring musician for Jana Kramer, Josh Gracin and more.

The Avett Brothers have scheduled a second show at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Following a sold-out drive-in show in August, the duo will perform again at the venue on October 23. Tickets will be sold via lottery and winners will find out if they’ve scored tickets by 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

By Cillea Houghton

