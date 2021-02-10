Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Craig Morgan will perform the national anthem at the start of the Iron Dog Snowmobile Race in Alaska on February 13. He’ll also join the riders for the final day of the race on February 20.

Shenandoah has released the dates for their rescheduled The Every Road Tour. It begins on February 9 in Houston, Texas and concludes on October 30 in George West, Texas. Visit the band’s website for the full list of dates.

T.G. Sheppard has released “I’m a Song” as his new single. It’s featured on his latest album, Midnight in Memphis.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.