Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

In case you missed it, Scotty McCreery made a stop on NBC’s Today to perform his new single “You Time” and offer two fans a special wedding surprise.



Jeannie Seely will host the second annual Santa Paws is Coming to Town benefit. During the show, fans can donate food, blankets and other supplies for shelter pets this holiday season. The event takes place on December 19 in Nashville, and it will be livestreamed on the Ernest Tubb Record Shop Facebook page at 2 p.m. CT that day.



Kalie Shorr has debuted the new music video for her confident, grunge-inspired new song, “My Voice.”



