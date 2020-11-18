Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Ty Herndon has released a lyric video for his new single “Orphans of God,” featuring actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth. The song is the opening track of Ty’s upcoming Christmas album Regifted, to be released on November 27.

Kalie Shorr is releasing an extended edition of her 2019 full-length debut album Open Book titled Open Book: Unabridged. The album features four new songs and drops on December 4.

This is Us star and country singer Chrissy Metz is launching her new livestream series Live From Home on Saturday. The four-part series streams on Topeka Live on November 21, December 5 and 12 and January 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

