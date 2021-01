The popular “Name A Roach” Valentine’s Day promotion is returning to the Bronx Zoo and a couple zoos in Texas. For the tenth year, the zoo is offering you the chance to name a roach after your special someone. For a 15-dollar donation, you can symbolically name a giant Madagascar hissing cockroach. If you donate more, you have the option of purchasing a plush roach toy, a scented roach candle or a live virtual encounter with a roach. MORE HERE