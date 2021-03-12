“My Masterpiece”: Darius Rucker newest single is a love song with a surprising backstory

Capitol Records Nashville

Darius Rucker is following up his latest chart-topper, the feel-good “Beers & Sunshine,” with a single that was inspired by the singer’s COVID-19 quarantine hobbies — or lack thereof.

“One of the most common questions I got asked last year was if I had picked up a new hobby in quarantine,” Darius explains. “I always answered that I was trying to learn piano, and someone asked if I was any good yet. [Songwriter] J.T. Harding heard my response in that interview — ‘I can’t play piano like Ray Charles’ — and knew we had to write a song around that line.”

So Darius and J.T. put their heads together, along with in-demand Nashville hit-makers Ross Copperman and Josh Osborne, and came up with the romantic story line behind “My Masterpiece.”



“I can’t play piano like Ray Charles, but baby, when my life is through, I hope they say my masterpiece is loving you,” Darius sings in the chorus of the song.

“My Masterpiece” is the next taste of a new album the singer has in the works. With “Beers & Sunshine,” Darius snagged his tenth career number-one hit at country radio.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.