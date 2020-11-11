“My love was real”: Carly Pearce opens up about her split from husband Michael Ray

ABC/Image Group LA

2020 has been the biggest year of Carly Pearce’s musical career to date, with her success underscored by an early CMAs win for Musical Event of the Year, courtesy of her hit duet with Lee Brice, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

But personally, Carly sums up 2020 as being “single-handedly the hardest year of my life.”

This summer, the singer filed for divorce from her fellow artist Michael Ray after just eight months of marriage. Now, she tells People that the breakup left her questioning everything.

“I truly thought I was gonna die,” Carly says. “There were moments I seriously did not know if I could breathe. It was awful. It is awful.”

The singer stresses that she doesn’t consider her marriage a mistake. “My love was real. I will stand by that forever,” Carly notes.

While she declines to mention the specifics of how the relationship fell apart, Carly does explain that divorce wasn’t something she took lightly.



“This was not a flippant decision,” she adds. “This was something that I really took time to make sure I was doing the right thing. It was very clear that this was not the marriage I wanted.”

As she looks ahead toward the future, Carly is bolstered by the support of her close friends. The same woman who served as her maid of honor will be accompanying her to the 2020 CMA Awards, and she feels a lot of warmth and love from her musical community, too.

“I feel like country music keeps hugging me when it knows I need it…I just feel this huge hug of, like, ‘We got you.’ And it’s awesome,” Carly says.





