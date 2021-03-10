"My birthday gift to you": Carrie Underwood shares "Nothing but the Blood of Jesus"

Capitol Records Nashville

In honor of her birthday on Wednesday, Carrie Underwood has shared “Nothing but the Blood of Jesus,” off her gospel album, My Savior.

Carrie adds an acoustic guitar to the hymn that dates back to 1876, along with background harmonies from Bear Rinehart of Christian rock band Needtobreathe.

“#NothingButTheBloodOfJesus is my birthday gift to YOU!” Carrie says on Instagram.

“I feel like this one was the one we were searching for,” she expands in a behind-the-scenes video about the song, adding that they wanted to add “tempo” and “harmonies” to the performance, which inspired her to call upon Bear. “We were talking about how we could hear a certain voice in the mix, just make it sound a little more current, and I definitely feel like we did that.”

“Nothing but the Blood of Jesus” is the third song Carrie has released from My Savior, alongside “Softly and Tenderly” and “Great is Thy Faithfulness,” the latter featuring CeCe Winans. The album will be released March 26.

By Cillea Houghton

