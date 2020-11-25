Morgan Wallen’s small-town anthem reaches way “More Than My Hometown” with latest chart success

John Shearer

Morgan Wallen’s homage to his hometown has reached listeners in small towns nationwide, as “More Than My Hometown” ascends to the top spot on country radio.



That makes the single Morgan’s fourth in a row to go number one, giving him something extra to be grateful for this Thanksgiving week.



“Thank you, country radio, my incredible fans and my relentless team for making this our fourth consecutive number one,” the singer shared. “Also, thank you to my co-writers for collaborating with me on this song and for just being some damn good friends. Happy Thanksgiving, everybody.”

Morgan is rounding out his 2020 with some major career successes: Before earning his latest number-one hit, he was also named the 2020 CMA Awards New Artist of the Year. That extra validation is especially sweet coming at the tail-end of what’s been at times a challenging year in his personal life. Earlier in 2020, he was arrested on drunk and disorderly charges in Nashville. He also revealed that he fathered a son in recent months, and he lost his debut performance slot on SNL after a weekend of partying that went against the late-night show’s strict COVID-19 social distancing protocols.



Following that setback, the singer announced he was going to take a short break from the spotlight. When he returned, he announced his new double album, Dangerous, a mammoth 30-song collection due out at the top of 2021.



“More Than My Hometown” is included on the track list for that project, and Morgan also recently shared three more of its songs. One of those, “Livin’ the Dream,” is a poignant and self-reflective song that confronts the darker aspects of celebrity.





