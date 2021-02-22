Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ spends 6th consecutive week atop Billboard 200

Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Despite the ongoing controversy and fallout over his past use of racial slurs, country singer Morgan Wallen continues to dominate the Billboard 200.

His sophomore effort, Dangerous: The Double Album, remained atop the prestigious chart for a sixth straight week –which is the longest streak any album from a male artist has experienced in nearly five years.

“Hotline Bling” singer Drake sent his 2016 effort Views on top of the chart, which stayed in the number one spot for 13 nonconsecutive weeks.

In addition, Taylor Swift‘s Folklore remained atop the chart for eight nonconsecutive weeks last year.

In the country world, Wallen is now the first male country artist to send an non-hits country album atop the Billboard 200 in nearly two decades. Garth Brooks’s 1992 studio effort The Chase spent six weeks at number one.

Swift holds the record for women in country music, whose 2012 album Red spent seven nonconsecutive weeks at in the top spot.

Dangerous sold an additional 10,000 albums in the past week, which is down by roughly 75 percent since last week. The album was also streamed 112.11 million times, which is down about 25 percent.

Despite experiencing a drop off in sales, Wallen continues to profit immensely off his music despite the ongoing controversy.

Billboard estimates the 27-year-old singer made $8.005 million in revenue this year alone, which makes him the leading artist across streaming and album sales charts. Of that amount, Wallen generated over $2 million in sales since TMZ first leaked the video of the “7 Summers” singer shouting racial slurs in early February.

Wallen has since addressed and apologized for the video in a lengthy video message, in which he instructed his fans to stop defending his actions and admitted he was in the wrong.

By Megan Stone

