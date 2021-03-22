Morgan Wallen spends 10th week atop ‘Billboard’ 200

ABC

Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album is spending its 10th week at number one on the Billboard 200.

Dangerous, which first topped the chart nine weeks ago and has been there ever since. It’s the first album to spend its first 10 weeks in the top spot since Whitney Houston‘s Whitney collection in 1987. Whitney went on to spend an additional week there.

Dangerous is one of just four country albums to spend at least 10 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 since it began publishing the chart on a regular weekly basis in March of 1956. It joins Garth Brooks’ Ropin’ the Wind, Billy Ray Cyrus’ Some Gave All and Taylor Swift’s Fearless.

Wallen’s latest chart success comes a month after the artist was caught on video using a racial slur, leading to multiple stations across the country to remove his music from their playlists.

Additionally, his label, Big Loud Records, suspended his recording contract indefinitely and he was dropped by talent agency, WME. The Academy of Country Music also deemed Morgan and Dangerous ineligible for nominations at the 2021 ACM Awards.

He has since apologized for his language, promising “to do better.”

By George Constantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.