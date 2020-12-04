Morgan Wallen masks up to tease his upcoming ‘Saturday Night Live’ spot

ABC/Image Group LA

Morgan Wallen’s finally making it to the stage of Saturday Night Live this weekend, and the singer has shared a pandemic-themed clip ahead of his appearance on the show.



One day before his performance, the singer shared a teaser clip of himself standing alongside this week’s host, Jason Bateman, as well as cast member Heidi Gardner. Standing side by side and wearing masks, the trio offer a comedy-laced peek into this week’s episode of SNL.

All jokes aside, it’s been a long road for Morgan to get to the SNL stage. He was first scheduled to give his debut performance on the show in October, but lost his slot after a series of TikTok videos emerged of the singer partying without a mask and kissing multiple women. His lack of social distancing cost him his spot on the episode, and rocker Jack White stepped in as a substitute.



But despite some ups and downs over the course of the past year, Morgan’s ending 2020 on a high note. He walked away from this year’s CMA Awards ceremony with the title of New Artist of the Year, and also recently announced a double album, Dangerous, due for release in mid-January.



On SNL this weekend, Morgan’s planning to perform two songs off Dangerous, which became the most pre-added country album in Apple Music history after the singer announced it last month.

By Carena Liptak

