Morgan Wallen makes an impression with ‘Billboard’ Hot Country Songs chart debut

ABC

Morgan Wallen is setting chart records.

This week, the Tennessee native becomes the first artist to have two songs debut in the top 10 at the same time on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, with “Somebody’s Problem” and “Still Goin’ Down” sitting at numbers three and eight, respectively.

With “Somebody’s Problem,” Morgan comes in behind his own record as the third highest debut on the chart this year, following his recent hit “7 Summers” and Luke Combs‘ “Forever After All,” which both debuted at number one.

Morgan and Luke also serve as the only two artists this year to have three songs on the Hot Country Songs chart top 10 simultaneously, as Morgan’s hometown ode “More Than My Hometown” currently sits at #2.

“Somebody’s Problem” and “Still Goin’ Down” are featured on Morgan’s upcoming double album, Dangerous, dropping on January 8.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.