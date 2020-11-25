Morgan Wallen is getting a second chance at a ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut next month

ABC/Image Group LA

Morgan Wallen is getting a Saturday Night Live do-over in December, as he’s booked to give his performance debut on the show during one of the final three episodes of the year.



Variety reports that Morgan will perform during the December 5 episode, which will be hosted by Jason Bateman. Morgan was previously scheduled to debut on SNL in October, but he lost his slot after a series of TikTok videos emerged showing the singer partying maskless in multiple bars and crowded rooms, raising concern over his lax approach to social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morgan announced his new December 5 SNL date to fans on social media, along with the wry caption, “Let’s try this again.”

Getting pulled from SNL was a catalyst of Morgan to take a self-imposed break from the spotlight, after subsequently admitting to fans that he had “lost myself a little bit.”

But the tail end of 2020 has been good to the singer. Not only did he score his fourth consecutive number-one hit at radio with “More Than My Hometown,” he also brought home the title of New Artist of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards.



The other performers taking the stage on SNL next month will be Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and Dua Lipa, while Timotheé Chalamet and former cast member Kristen Wiig are hosting on December 12 and 19, respectively.

Let’s try this again pic.twitter.com/v1CS9c1Kza — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 25, 2020

By Carena Liptak

