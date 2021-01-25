Morgan Wallen is 'Dangerous' with second week at #1 on 'Billboard' 200

Big Loud Records

Morgan Wallen has set yet another Dangerous precedent in country music.

The 27-year-old singer sits in the #1 spot on the all-genre Billboard 200 album chart for the second week in a row with his double album, Dangerous, making for the first country album to accomplish this feat since Chris Stapleton‘s Traveller in 2015.

Additionally, Morgan is the first country act in five years to have an album top the Billboard 200 during the first two weeks of its release, following in the footsteps of Luke Bryan‘s 2015 project, Kill the Lights.

Dangerous pulled in an additional 159,000 equivalent album units last week after shattering streaming numbers following its January 8 release. Its debut week saw sales of 265,000 units.

Morgan’s 30-song collection is the fourth album to sell more than 150,000 units for at least two weeks over the past year behind Taylor Swift, Juice WRLD and Lil Uzi Vert.

