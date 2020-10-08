Morgan Wallen drops out of headlining festival spot after telling fans he’s “stepping away from the spotlight”

ABC/Image Group LA

Morgan Wallen has removed his name from the lineup of this weekend’s Rome River Jam, a festival he was supposed to headline on Friday, according to Billboard.

That change comes just hours after the singer admitted he’s got some soul-searching to do in a heartfelt video he posted on Wednesday, in which he apologized to fans for the actions that led to his removal from this weekend’s Saturday Night Live line-up.



The singer was slated to make his SNL debut, but that all changed after a series of TikTok videos surfaced this week, showing Morgan partying without a mask on, kissing multiple women in a number of Alabama bars while he was in town for a football game.



Critics sounded the alarm on Morgan’s behavior, which of course risks COVID-19 infection but also due to the fact that SNL has made a point of implementing strict safety precautions as it embarks on a new season during the pandemic.

“I respect the show’s decision, because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this,” Morgan said in his video. “I’d like to apologize to ‘SNL,’ to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down.”

The singer also reflected that he’s “got some growing up to do,” and said he’s planning to take a break for a while.



“I think I lost myself a little bit. I tried to find joy in the wrong places and, I don’t know, it’s left me with less joy, so I’m going to try to work on that,” he declared. “I’m going to step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.