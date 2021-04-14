Morgan Wallen cancels summer tour following controversy

ABC

Morgan Wallen took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce he won’t be touring this summer, saying he needs “a little more” time to work on himself.

“I wanted to let you guys know that I’ve taken a couple months away and feel like I’ve really worked on myself. I’m proud of the work I’ve put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it,” the 27-year-old “Dangerous” singer shared in a handwritten message.

“I will always strive to be better,” he added. “Not only has this time revealed to me the ways in which I want to improve, but it’s also reminded me that I am still very proud of who I am and the man I am becoming.”

Wallen went on to say that, while his time away has been “very valuable,” he needs “a little more of it, and therefore will not be performing tour dates this summer.”

He will also not be playing festivals, or joining Luke Bryan‘s tour as scheduled.

Wallen became embroiled in a controversy after being caught on video using a racial slur, leading to multiple stations across the country to remove his music from their playlists.

Additionally, his label, Big Loud Records, suspended his recording contract indefinitely and he was dropped by talent agency, WME. The Academy of Country Music also deemed Morgan and Dangerous ineligible for nominations at the 2021 ACM Awards.

Wallen has since apologized for his language, promising “to do better.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.