Morgan Wallen barred from ACM Award eligibility

ABC

Country singer Morgan Wallen continues to face repercussions after a video surfaced on Tuesday that showed him shouting a racial epithet during a night of partying.

The Academy of Country Music has announced that it is barring the “More Than My Hometown” singer from the ACM Awards.

“The Academy of Country Music will halt Morgan Wallen’s potential involvement and eligibility for this year’s 56th Academy of Country Music Awards cycle,” the Academy tweeted on Wednesday.

“We have made his management team aware of this decision. The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn’t align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion,” the statement continued.

The 27-year-old former Voice contestant, who has since apologized for his behavior, has already seen his recording contract “indefinitely” suspended, and several national radio station chains have pulled his music from their playlists.

CMT also announced it is “in the process of removing his appearances from all of our platforms.”

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.