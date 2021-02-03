Morgan Wallen apologizes for shouting N-word and other racial slurs while partying

Jason Kempin/ACMA2020/Getty Images for ACM

Country singer Morgan Wallen is profusely apologizing for hurling racial slurs while partying with friends. A video of the “Dangerous” singer shouting the vulgarities were obtained by TMZ on Tuesday.

Wallen has since apologized for the language and released a statement to Entertainment Tonight that read, “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Even after issuing an apology, the fallout was swift as some of Wallen’s fellow country singers called out his behavior — most notably Black country singer Mickey Guyton.

Guyton, who became first Black woman to be nominated for a country Grammy this year, lamented that this isn’t the first time Wallen was caught saying the N-word in public.

“The hate runs deep,” the 37-year-old singer remarked when responding to the now-viral clip on Twitter, adding that it makes her shake her head.

In another tweet, Guyton pointed out, “This is not his first time using that ‘unacceptable’ racial slur and we all known that. So what exactly are y’all going to do about it. Crickets won’t work this time.”

In a follow up statement, the “Black Like Me” singer marveled that Wallen continues to engage in inappropriate behavior, furthering, “How many passes will you continue to give? Asking for a friend. No one deserves to be canceled [but] this is unacceptable.

Guyton also called out Wallen’s fans who are defending his actions and inferred that they are enabling his racist behavior.