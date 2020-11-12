Morgan Wallen announces massive ‘Dangerous’ double album, featuring a duet with Chris Stapleton

Republic Records

Morgan Wallen wasn’t kidding when he told fans on Twitter recently that he was thinking of putting out a double album.

On the heels of his New Artist of the Year victory at last night’s CMA Awards show, Morgan has announced a massive, two-disc project, Dangerous, which is due out on January 8. All told, the album consists of 30 songs, plus two Target exclusive bonus tracks.



A look at Dangerous’ songwriter credits reveals some pretty familiar names, including Thomas Rhett, Hardy, Devin Dawson, Ryan Hurd and Eric Church. But that isn’t all: Morgan also teamed up with a couple of duet partners for the project, including singer-songwriter Ben Burgess on a song called “Outlaw,” and Chris Stapleton on “Only Thing That’s Gone.”

Morgan explains that while the prospect of putting out a double album started as a joke, that joke turned real once quarantine hit and he found himself with a massive cache of songs on his hands.



“I know 32 (eventual) songs sounds like a lot to digest, but I truly did my best to make sure that there’s not a song I would press ‘next’ one,” he explains, pointing that some of the tracks on Dangerous — like “7 Summers,” “More Than My Hometown” and his Jason Isbell cover, “Cover Me Up” — won’t be new to fans.

As for the rest of the project? Morgan’s going to introduce fans to parts of it, a little at a time, leading up to album release day. He’s getting the ball rolling right away, with three new songs coming out next week.

Here’s the full track list of Morgan’s Dangerous double album:

Disc 1

“Sand In My Boots”

“Wasted On You”

“Somebody’s Problem”

“More Surprised Than Me”

“865”

“Warning”

“Neon Eyes”

“Outlaw” feat. Ben Burgess

“Whiskey’d My Way”

“Wonderin’ Bout the Wind”

“Your Bartender”

“Only Thing That’s Gone” feat. Chris Stapleton

“Cover Me Up” (Jason Isbell cover)

“7 Summers”

“More Than My Hometown”



Disc 2

“Still Goin Down”

“Rednecks, Red Letters, Red Dirt”

“Dangerous”

“Beer Don’t”

“Blame It on Me”

“Somethin’ Country”

“This Bar”

“Country A$$ Shit”

“Whatcha Think of Country Now”

“Me on Whiskey”

“Need a Boat”

“Silverado for Sale”

“Heartless”

“Livin’ the Dream”

“Quittin’ Time”

By Carena Liptak

