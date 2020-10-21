Morgan Wallen and his 3-month-old son are twinning in adorable new Halloween costume snapshot

ABC/Image Group LA

Morgan Wallen’s son, Indigo Wilder, may only be three months old, but he’s already proving that he takes after his famous papa.



The singer’s ex-fianceé, KT Smith, shared a photo on social media this week showing off their son’s new Halloween costume, and it’s a perfect replica of Morgan’s signature look. In the snapshot, little Indie dons a sleeveless flannel shirt, jeans, a clip-on earring and a ball cap.



Of course, the look wouldn’t be complete without a nod to the “7 Summers” star’s signature mullet, and Indie brings the whole thing together with his dad’s unmistakable crooked grin.



Back in July, Morgan shared the news with fans that he was a new dad, vowing in an emotional social media post that he was dedicated to being a good father and co-parent with KT. He admitted that the prospect of having a child initially scared him, but that after his son’s birth, it was “the coolest damn feeling.”

In recent weeks, Morgan has taken a step back from the spotlight, following his removal from a Saturday Night Live episode. He was scheduled to give his first performance on the show but in the days leading up to the event, the singer appeared in several TikTok videos partying without a mask on and kissing multiple women.



“I think I’ve lost myself a little bit,” he reflected after losing his SNL spot, going on to say that he planned to avoid the public eye for a little while and work on himself.



Fans can still catch Morgan during tonight’s CMT Music Awards: He’s among the acts scheduled to perform during the show.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.