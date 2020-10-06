"More Than a Memory": Garth Brooks to perform with original band members at BBMAs

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Garth Brooks is getting the band back together.

The superstar announced during the Monday night installment of Inside Studio G that he’ll be performing at the Billboard Music Awards next week with nearly all of his original band members.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, artists are only allowed to bring a limited number of personnel to the ceremony, and Garth hinted that longtime fans will likely recognize the five musicians who are joining him onstage.

“If you’ll notice, for anybody that’s been with us since the beginning, it will be the same guys that started this whole ship together,” he says. “To think that there’s five of the original seven of us on that stage is really cool.”

Garth will also be presented with the prestigious Icon Award at the ceremony. He’s the ninth artist to earn this designation, alongside Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

The BBMAs will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson and air live from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on October 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

By Cillea Houghton

