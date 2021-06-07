Bear sightings continue around St. Louis and across Missouri and now the state is now prepping for its first-ever black bear hunt.
The population estimate has more than doubled in the past decade from about 350 to more than 800. The growing population has paved the way Missouri’s first-ever, state-regulated bear hunt for 10 days in October 2021.
Remy & Kasey
By Remy |
MO Has Received 6300 Applications For First Ever Bear Hunting Season
Bear sightings continue around St. Louis and across Missouri and now the state is now prepping for its first-ever black bear hunt.