Mitchell Tenpenny’s getting a head start on his 2021 “Bucket List” by dropping a new song tonight

Riser House Entertainment/Columbia Nashville

Mitchell Tenpenny’s gearing up to start the new year in style: He’ll release a brand-new song, “Bucket List,” at midnight tonight.

The “Drunk Me” star has been teasing something new to come for several days. Earlier this week, he tweeted an image of himself posing on a beach, with the caption, “You can’t add more days to life but you can add more life to days.”

He also shared the song’s cover art, which features himself and a love interest sitting side by side on a mountaintop, admiring the view. Yet another snapshot associated with the song features Mitchell on horseback riding through desert scrub.

“Bucket List” comes on the heels of Neon Christmas, Mitchell’s festive, seven-track holiday EP. That project arrived in late October. Meanwhile, Mitchell’s current single, “Broken Up,” is climbing the charts.



Ahead of tonight’s release, “Bucket List” is available for pre-save now.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.