Mitchell Tenpenny sets dates for headlining To Us It Did Tour

Matthew Berinato

Mitchell Tenpenny is embarking on a headlining tour this fall.

The 12-city To Us It Did Tour launches on September 23 at Mulcahy’s in New York and includes the singer’s first headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium in his hometown of Nashville on October 10. A portion of the proceeds from the Ryman show will benefit the 10Penny Fund that offers resources and support programs for cancer patients and their families.

The “Drunk Me” singer will also make a stop at Joe’s Sports Bar in Chicago before wrapping the trek on December 18 at Royal Oak Music Theatre in Michigan. Fellow Tennessee native Drew Green will open the shows.

Between his headlining sets, Mitchell will balance gigs opening for Chris Young on his Famous Friends Tour, as well as a pair of dates on Dierks Bentley‘s Beers on Me Tour.

Mitchell is set to release his EP, Midtown Diaries, on September 10 that includes his current single, “Truth About You.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.