Mitchell Tenpenny is wishing you a 'Neon Christmas' with festive new seven-track EP

Sony Music Nashville

Mitchell Tenpenny is embracing the Christmas spirit.

The “Drunk Me” singer drops his Neon Christmas EP on Friday, a seven-track set of tunes that mix cozy Christmas favorites with a few seasonal originals.



Mitchell offers up his spin on classics like “Joy to the World,” “Let it Snow,” “O Holy Night” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” — the latter of which the singer says is his favorite.

“It just makes me feel like sitting in front of a fire or watching an old Christmas movie at my family’s house,” Mitchell explains of the song. “I knew I could take and make that song more of my own, too, which can be hard with Christmas songs.”

Speaking of making the music his own, Mitchell literally included some of his own contributions on Neon Christmas, adding three original tracks into the mix. Those songs are “Snow Angels,” “Naughty List,” and the project’s title track.



Here’s the full track list of Neon Christmas:

“O Holy Night”

“Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow”

“Snow Angels”

“Neon Christmas”

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

“Joy to the World”

“The Naughty List”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.