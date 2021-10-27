Missing Hiker Declined Multiple Rescue Calls Because He Thought They Were Spam

A Colorado hiker who went missing on a hike says they ignored phone calls from rescue crews because they assumed they were spam. Lake County Search and Rescue says they got the report of a missing person on Mount Elbert on October 18th. Rescue teams combed the area and called the person repeatedly before finally calling off the search until morning. They received word the next morning they had returned to the place they were staying, and didn’t answer the calls because they assumed it was telemarketers or scammers.