Miranda Lambert’s stylist also glammed up her four-legged co-star for the “Settling Down” video

Blythe Thomas

Miranda Lambert’s love of animals is well-documented and long-standing, so it should come as no surprise that while she was getting glammed up for her “Settling Down” video, her equine co-star got the same treatment.

In a new collection of behind the scenes photos from the video shoot in People, Miranda shows the process of staging one of the video’s most memorable scenes, in which she’s galloping through an open field on the back of her horse, Gibson.



Turns out, Gibson got as much of the star treatment as Miranda did before the cameras started rolling. The singer shared a snap of her hair stylist, Johnny Lavoy, braiding Gibson’s mane to get the horse ready for his close-up.

“The other loves of my life are my horses, which was an element I wanted to fully capture in this video,” Miranda explained.

As for her human co-star? That would be the singer’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who makes his music video debut in the home-inspired “Settling Down” clip.

Miranda goes on to say how fitting it is that this was the video where Brendan made his debut, and not just because “Settling Down” is a love song.

“[It] was his favorite song on the Wildcard record, so it was great we were able to shoot this video together and give fans a glimpse into our life on the farm,” the singer says.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.