Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation to help senior dogs, animals affected by natural disasters

Miranda Lambert is expanding the impact of MuttNation.

The country superstar’s newly launched MuttNation branch under Waggle will now provide aid to animals injured in natural disasters, in addition to providing senior dog owners with financial aid to pay for their pet’s medical bills.

Miranda started the Waggle fund in September to help people in the music industry who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic to pay for their pet’s medical expenses.

Miranda has been on the scene of natural disasters in the past to help displaced pets, including after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. She was also inspired to provide aid to senior dogs following the passing of her senior golden retriever rescue, Waylon.

“After losing Waylon earlier this month — he was just shy of 13 — I know how important and how costly it can be to keep our older pets healthy,” the singer says. “Especially this year, and at this time of year, we’re so thankful to be able to do something to help people save their pets through our MuttNation Fund at Waggle.”

The first beneficiary of the fund’s new initiative is Lilly, a 13-year-old Whippet mix in New Jersey. MuttNation is collecting donations for Lilly to receive life-saving liver cancer treatment and will make a matching grant donation.

Miranda co-founded MuttNation with her mother Bev Lambert in 2009.

