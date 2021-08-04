Miranda Lambert’s music video for “Tequila Does (Telemitry Remix)” is a booze-fueled family affair

L-R: Luke Lambert and Miranda Lambert; Acacia Evans

Miranda Lambert throws a backyard party for a dozen or so of her closest friends and family members in the music video for the Telemitry Remix of her song, “Tequila Does.”

Starring in the clip are her brother Luke and his husband, Marc, who enlisted several of their closest friends as well as a collection of other LGBTQ+ allies to join the fun. The result is a tequila-soaked, rainbow-studded Pride-themed summer party.

“This is my first remix of any song in my whole career,” Miranda explains. “I knew it was right up my brother Luke’s alley so I sent it to him to see what he and Marc thought. They loved it and gave me the confidence to put it out there. I thought, why not invite my family and friends out to my farm and shoot it at my vintage trailer park. It seemed perfect.”

Fans who’ve been following Miranda on social media might recognize a couple of other familiar faces. The singer’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, makes a shirtless appearance in the video, playing the role of the handsome partygoer who catches Miranda’s eye.

Also featured are Brendan’s brothers, K.C. and Patrick, as well as Miranda’s background singer and longtime friend, Gwen Sebastian. In one scene, Miranda — a well-known animal lover — can also be spotted hanging out with a pair of dogs.

The original version of “Tequila Does” appears on Miranda’s Wildcard album, which she dropped back in 2019.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.