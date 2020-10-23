Miranda Lambert’s dog, Waylon, has crossed the rainbow bridge after nearly 13 years with her

ABC/Image Group LA

Miranda Lambert is mourning the loss of one of her beloved four-legged friends.



The dog-loving singer shared an emotional post to social media this week, letting fans in on the sad news that her dog, Waylon, has died. His death comes after nearly 13 years of friendship with the country superstar.

Miranda shared the story of how she first met her dog and his sister, Jessi.



“I found him and his sister on the side of the road in Oklahoma in January 2008,” the singer wote. “They were abandoned, starving and freezing nearly to death. I was listening to Jessi Colter and Waylon Jennings at the time me and mom saw them and pulled over to pick them up.”

At that time, Miranda recounts, Waylon’s chances of survival were slim because of his selfless love for his sister.

“I took them straight to the vet and she told me that the little boy was not doing too well (malnourished and dehydrated) because whatever they had found to eat while they were homeless, he always let her eat first,” she continues.

“She said he probably wouldn’t make it but he did. For almost 13 years,” Miranda adds.



Miranda’s love of dogs is well documented: Waylon was one of several rescue dogs that call the superstar’s farm home. She also established her MuttNation Foundation in 2009 to help rescued animals find homes.

Today I lost one of my best friends. My old pal Waylon. I found him and his sister on the side of the road in Oklahoma in January 2008. He was a rock in our family and always held down the fort. He lived his life with no fences. The way we all want to live. Dogs change your life. pic.twitter.com/q6vlc3T2RG — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 23, 2020

