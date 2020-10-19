Miranda Lambert teases organic "Settling Down" video

ABC/Mark Levine

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin take center stage in the upcoming video for her current single, “Settling Down.”

Last night, the country superstar shared a teaser of the video, dropping in full on Wednesday. The opening shot sees Miranda donning a pair of cowboy boots with a satin blue gown adorned with white tulle that blows in the breeze as she gallops on a majestic black and white horse.

The three-shot preview includes a smoldering shot of her husband in a tuxedo, along with the two clasping hands.

Brendan recently joined Instagram, the trio of photos posted thus far capturing life on their Tennessee farm. The couple wed in January 2019.

“Settling Down” is the third single off Miranda’s chart-topping 2019 album Wildcard, its predecessor being the number one hit “Bluebird.” Wildcard is nominated for Album of the Year at the CMA Awards.

By Cillea Houghton

