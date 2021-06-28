Miranda Lambert shares rollicking rendition of Hank Snow’s “I’m Movin’ On”

Big Machine Records

Miranda Lambert is lending her voice to a cover of Hank Snow‘s “I’m Movin’ On” for the soundtrack for the newly released feature film, The Ice Road.

Over the weekend, Miranda shared her version of the country standard that boasts a spirited fiddle and her crisp vocals as she sings “And we’re movin’ on/ Oh hear my song/ You had the laugh on me/ So I’ve set you free/ And I’m movin’ on.”

Originally released in 1950, “I’m Movin’ On” spent 21 weeks at #1 on the country charts.

Additionally, Carly Pearce covered Kathy Mattea‘s 1988 hit “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” for the soundtrack, which also includes contributions from Tim McGraw, Gary LeVox, Brantley Gilbert, Tyler Hubbard and more.

The Ice Road film and soundtrack were released on June 25.

