Miranda Lambert plants tree in honor of late dog Waylon

ABC/Image Group LA

Miranda Lambert is honoring the memory of her late dog with a special gift.

The ACM Award-winner shared via Instagram stories on Monday that she was gifted a tree by friend and stylist Tiffany Gifford, which she planted in the backyard of her Tennessee farm to commemorate her golden retriever, Waylon, who passed away last month.

Miranda also shared a photo of a custom silver marker she had made that reads, “Your paws left prints on our hearts Waylon.”

Miranda revealed in an Instagram post on October 22 that she “lost one of my best friends” after 12 years together.

The singer and her mom Bev Lambert found Waylon and his sister, Jessi, which Miranda also adopted, on the side of the road in Oklahoma in 2008 and upon bringing the dogs to the vet, Miranda was told Waylon may not survive.

“He was a rock in our family and always held down the fort. He lived his life with no fences. The way we all want to live,” the singer says. “We are heartbroken but happy that he is running across the rainbow bridge right now and will be waiting for us when we get there. Dogs change your life. The bond is something that can’t be described unless you have lived it.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.